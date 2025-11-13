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Sara Knight Bidlack's avatar
Sara Knight Bidlack
Nov 15, 2025

This is gold.

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SouthpawDE
Nov 13, 2025

A powerful peek into a painful world; I’m sorry you experienced that. You are a strong writer, and your words can help others find their way, as well. Thank you for sharing.

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