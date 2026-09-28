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Caren Lissner's avatar
Caren Lissner
2h

This is beautiful. So many deal with this, but there is often little alternative. In a perfect world it wouldn't be this hard. But you have your children, even if not always all the time, and that matters. Wonderful writing.

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sallie reynolds's avatar
sallie reynolds
3h

Most of the way through this lovely poem, I thought the voice was a man's. I was disappointed in myself for this sexism, but I'm glad to have had so gentle a teacher.

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