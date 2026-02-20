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Jacqueline Dooley's avatar
Jacqueline Dooley
Feb 21

A lovely piece and one that truly resonated with me. I burn a candle almost daily on my desk as I work, a ritual I started after my daughter died 9 years ago. But I used to hold onto them for special occasions too. But right after Ana died, I wrote an essay about burning all her candles down because I couldn't bear to let them collect dust. You've inspired me to dig that piece up and potentially republish it. It's an act of rebellion - letting things go.

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Joy DeSomber's avatar
Joy DeSomber
Feb 21

This is so relatable. I can smell the unlit, and lit candle. This reminds me of Erma Bombeck’s essay “If I Had My Life to Live Over” about using the fine China (back when people had it), the best sheets and towels we saved for guests and all that. It’s so tempting to think we have to wait for the perfect time, which of course never or rarely happens, or we’re doing something else when it does. We’re not at home lighting that overpriced candle or pulling out the special teacups purchased that one year on a trip far away, (this may be my husband), or anything else we feel we don’t deserve to enjoy all to ourselves. Thank you for this post, quietly reminding us that we’re worth enjoying the porridge and/or lighting the candle whenever it feels right.

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