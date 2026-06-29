Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Jacque Gorelick's avatar
Jacque Gorelick
1h

A beautiful, heartbreaking piece. Such an evocative and relatable rendering of early parenting and how our histories shape us.

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