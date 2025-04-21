Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Jodi Sh. Doff's avatar
Jodi Sh. Doff
Apr 21, 2025

First of all, I'm incredibly flattered to be included in Open Secrets. I've been a fan of editor, Rachel Kramer Bussel for a very, very long time as we passed each other on the periphery of the erotic and sex work writing circles over the years. The stories that have been included in this publication are raw, honest, surprising and always well written. I judge my own writing by, of course the feedback I get, but also, the company I get to keep. I've been lucky enough to have found my way into a half dozen anthologies, a few magazines and literary journals, but the honesty and bravery I've found in Open Secrets is unique, and I'm humbled. Thank you.

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Sarah Hauser's avatar
Sarah Hauser
Apr 21, 2025

Wow and wow. I keep seeing your stories so vividly like a movie in my head, and then feeling so much empathy for you. I know I have said this before, but your stories are so important and moving, they would be an incredible book and movie.

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