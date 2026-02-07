Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Dianne Moritz's avatar
Dianne Moritz
Feb 7

A good role model for others. We're never too old.

I boogie boarded on my 65 birthday and one snarky woman tried to shame me by shouting out, "Having fun??" from the shoreline. There might be haters, but keep doing what you love to do.

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Cannuscio + Feuerstein Simon's avatar
Cannuscio + Feuerstein Simon
Feb 7

So happy for your new beginning!

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