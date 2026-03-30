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Denise Shelton's avatar
Denise Shelton
9h

What an amazing story, Melanie. Thank you for sharing it. Say what we will about Big Pharma, they do have some wonderful drugs for mental illnesses these days. If only more people had access.

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Olly von's avatar
Olly von
5h

There is so much misinformation that circles around mental health issues, hearing a first hand account of this was very interesting and eye opening. I think you are doing wonderful work in sharing your experience.

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