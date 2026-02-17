Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Abigail Thomas's avatar
Abigail Thomas
Feb 17

Oh dear. Then what?

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Linda McCauley Freeman's avatar
Linda McCauley Freeman
Feb 17

We are drawn in to wanting to know more. This is just a tease not a fleshed out story with consequences.

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