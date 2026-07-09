Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dhana Musil's avatar
Dhana Musil
15h

Thank you for this. And yes! To all this. I'm the mother of two girls. My youngest, who is now 18, is extremely open with me regarding her sexuality. She tells me everything, to the point where sometimes I'm taken aback, (which is wild because I'm very open) but she says, " I can learn these things from you, or I can ask my friends. You're my mom. I'd rather learn from you."

So yes, as mother's it's our responsibility to arm our children with knowledge about their bodies, which will instill in them a sense of power and autonomy. Wonderful essay. I'm so glad you wrote it.

Reply
Share
Laura Isabel's avatar
Laura Isabel
15h

As a woman who was sexually abused as a child, I also prioritized raising my daughter in a sex poditive environment. She has such a sure strong sense of her own body.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rachel Kramer Bussel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture