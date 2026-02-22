Open Secrets Magazine

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Eileen Vorbach Collins's avatar
Eileen Vorbach Collins
Feb 22

I love this so much, especially since I'm in my first few months as a sourdough starter caregiver. I overbaked a big bubbly one just before reading this. It looks and feels like a boulder. But the one before was damn near perfect. I am hoping to learn about patience.

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Tiffany Chu's avatar
Tiffany Chu
Feb 22

While I’m an abysmal baker and have no intention of even trying to get back into it, I’ve watched my best friend nurture her own sourdough starter she’s lovingly named “Baby Poo” for its high maintenance needs. She started baking sourdough after a broken engagement, and your story made me think of her, of the resilience you both have, and how such nurture can come from heartbreak. Thank you for your beautiful essay.

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