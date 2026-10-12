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Michelle Gurule on Being a Sugar Baby and How Sex Work Nearly Destroyed Her Health

The author of memoir ‘Dear John’ discusses how and why she got into being a sugar baby, the health impact of sex work, her writing process, and receiving both criticism and support
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Here’s our interview with Michelle Gurule, author of the memoir Thank You, John, discusses becoming a stripper and sugar baby as a young woman, the migraines she suffered through as a result of sex work, why she decided to write about her sex work experience, the criticism and support she’s received, her healthy journey post-sex work, and more.

You can read a transcript of our interview by clicking the icon that looks like a page with writing on it, to the left of the closed captions.

Find out more about Michelle at michellegurule.com and follow her at @michelle__gurule on Instagram.

Read Michelle’s essay, “Hiding My Life as a Sex Worker Nearly Destroyed My Health.”

Physical Health

Hiding My Life as a Sex Worker Nearly Destroyed My Health

Michelle Gurule
·
December 1, 2025
Hiding My Life as a Sex Worker Nearly Destroyed My Health

The first time I had a migraine with aura, I was 24. It came on suddenly, just a few days after I met John, a 55-year-old strip club patron who tipped me $400 and invited me out to a compensated dinner. At that time, nobod…

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