Michelle Gurule on Being a Sugar Baby and How Sex Work Nearly Destroyed Her Health

Here’s our interview with Michelle Gurule, author of the memoir Thank You, John, discusses becoming a stripper and sugar baby as a young woman, the migraines she suffered through as a result of sex work, why she decided to write about her sex work experience, the criticism and support she’s received, her healthy journey post-sex work, and more.

You can read a transcript of our interview by clicking the icon that looks like a page with writing on it, to the left of the closed captions.

Find out more about Michelle at michellegurule.com and follow her at @michelle__gurule on Instagram.

Read Michelle’s essay, “Hiding My Life as a Sex Worker Nearly Destroyed My Health.”

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