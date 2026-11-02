Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Marianna Marlowe's avatar
Marianna Marlowe
1d

The normalization of the inappropriate makes me frustrated and sad. Once years ago I had my family (husband and two sons) watch Sixteen Candles with me, a favorite of mine when I saw it as a 16 year old in theaters. I couldn't believe what I was watching: normalization, nay, glamorization, of rape culture. I just couldn't see it at 16. Thank goodness for whatever cultural forces have made your daughter righteously aware.

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Moushumi Ghose's avatar
Moushumi Ghose
1d

We (Genx) certainly grew up with different rules and expectations - thanks for sharing 🙏🏽

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