Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Robert C. Gilbert's avatar
Robert C. Gilbert
3d

Thank you, Kelly, for the shout-out here and enjoyed reading your piece!

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Chicago Story Press's avatar
Chicago Story Press
3d

Love this. So sweet

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