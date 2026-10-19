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Elizabeth Marquis Mayorca's avatar
Elizabeth Marquis Mayorca
1h

I truly enoyed this essay! It had everything, the full range of emotions. I laughed out loud in my kitchen until I realized there was so much to cry about. I related so much to the family dynamics. Your writing shows me how to be generous and honest when writing about family. What you have written also reminds me to be generous with myself, (and kind and forgiving) when I did my best as a child and now as an adult. Great voice! Also a perfect read for the holidays!

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Isabel Jones's avatar
Isabel Jones
1h

Brilliant essay! I was smiling and pouting in equal measure :)

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