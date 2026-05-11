Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anne Silver's avatar
Anne Silver
8h

Ally, you sound like the exact opposite of someone who (just) likes the idea--you really did the work here!

Reply
Share
Vincent O'Keefe's avatar
Vincent O'Keefe
9h

As a person who absolutely loves both books and ice cream, I enjoyed this essay! And congrats on your persistence and discovery along your journey. My favorite part: "The bookstore taught me how to create a space for connection through books. Ice cream is teaching me how to create that same sense of connection in a different form, one that’s immediate, sensory, but still rooted in a similar kind of pleasure."

Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rachel Kramer Bussel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture