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christina eaton's avatar
christina eaton
9h

I have two family members with whom this very thing has also happened. One is my Father-in-Law whom I adored for well over twenty years until he became Fox News obsessed and religious all of a sudden. I named my son after him and now wish I could take that back. If a person could be a cutting board then my son is that person. I am the person I always was and he is some angry, bitter 87 year old I don't even know. The other is a cousin that I was raised with like a brother, who became religious in our thirties and angry because his beloved father, my beloved uncle, was taken way too soon. He too is an angry, Fox watching religion spewing person I don't recognize except for occasional conversations when I laugh, he laughs, and I almost forget that he wasn't always the person he is now. It makes me sad for them.

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Jennifer Silva Redmond's avatar
Jennifer Silva Redmond
3h

Thos was so beautiful. I was moved to tears by this: "I swept my hand over the gentle dips in the cutting board in a soothing motion. I thought about how, a half a century ago, he selected lengths of oak and maple 1x2 boards with intent. How he crafted them into this workhorse of a lifetime, one carefully measured cut after another." 👏

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