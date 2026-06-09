Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thea Sommer's avatar
Thea Sommer
13h

Your writing is so good. Reading it was so difficult. You did the thing that a great writer does. I was right there in your experience thinking of mine. The other thing is I'm sorry. I'm sorry for you and me and all of the girls and boys out there - we grow up with such awful stories about ourselves. Thank you for having the courage to share yours. And that smile in your photo seems to say you got it!

Reply
Share
Cindy Eastman's avatar
Cindy Eastman
13h

Oh, man...did I *feel* this one. Without going into detail the "I was a can of instant biscuits, busting out" was apt. And still is. And yet, I scrolled through the Gap website the other day in need of some new t-shirts and maybe a bathing suit (the horror!) and tiny, skinny women page after page showed me I probably wouldn't find what I was looking for there. But I showed them...I held my breath and chose a pair of jeans and then, having no idea where I would wear such a thing, I plopped a bright red one-piece bathing suit into my cart. And I didn't remove it before I pressed "Buy."

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rachel Kramer Bussel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture