Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Dianne Moritz's avatar
Dianne Moritz
1d

Oinky is adorable! I adore children's art. I taught in LA's inner city for 15 years, often saved art works that spoke to me, and used kiddie art when I created handmade Christmas cards at that time.

I still have lots of photos I took when my students were making art in our classroom.

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SouthpawDE's avatar
SouthpawDE
19h

I really enjoyed this essay; thank you.

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