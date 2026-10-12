Courtney Kocak on Writing About Abortion, Relationships, Ambition, and Family in Her Debut Memoir ‘Girl Gone Wild’

Watch our interview with Courtney Kocak, author of the memoir Girl Gone Wild. For some reason, this recording starts a little bit into the Q&A. We discuss Courtney’s writing and publication journey, the evolution of her manuscript over multiple revisions, writing about deeply intimate topics such as abortion, how she approaches writing about family and people in her life, setting boundaries around what she will and won’t publicly write about, balancing podcasting and writing, handling rejection, and more.

Find out more about Courtney at courtneykocak.com and follow her @courtneykocak on Instagram, and listen to her podcast about writing, The Bleeders.

Read Courtney’s essay, “Me & Amy Pascal’s Pubes.”

Read Courtney’s Object-ives essay, “The Sneakers That Traipse on Without My Grandma.”

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