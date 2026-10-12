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Courtney Kocak on Writing About Abortion, Relationships, Ambition, and Family in Her Debut Memoir ‘Girl Gone Wild’

Courtney Kocak on writing a memoir in essays, how she writes about exes and family, getting deeply personal about abortion, and her publishing journey
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Open Secrets Magazine and Courtney Kocak

Watch our interview with Courtney Kocak, author of the memoir Girl Gone Wild. For some reason, this recording starts a little bit into the Q&A. We discuss Courtney’s writing and publication journey, the evolution of her manuscript over multiple revisions, writing about deeply intimate topics such as abortion, how she approaches writing about family and people in her life, setting boundaries around what she will and won’t publicly write about, balancing podcasting and writing, handling rejection, and more.

Find out more about Courtney at courtneykocak.com and follow her @courtneykocak on Instagram, and listen to her podcast about writing, The Bleeders.

Read Courtney’s essay, “Me & Amy Pascal’s Pubes.”

Identity

Me & Amy Pascal's Pubes

Courtney Kocak
·
August 26, 2024
Me & Amy Pascal's Pubes

The older I get, the more I think about the Sony hack.

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Read Courtney’s Object-ives essay, “The Sneakers That Traipse on Without My Grandma.”

Object-ives

Object-ives #27: The Sneakers That Traipse on Without My Grandma

Courtney Kocak
·
Mar 20
Object-ives #27: The Sneakers That Traipse on Without My Grandma

My gray Nike sneakers have been sun-scorched into more of a green-ish brown. The trim is beginning to fray. The insoles are starting to stink a little bit. The outsoles are worn; someday in the not-too-distant future, there will be holes.

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