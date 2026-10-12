Former Advertisng Executive Lu Chekowsky on Grief, Body Image, and Memoir ‘Don’t Buy What I’m Selling’

Watch our interview with Lu Chekowsky, author of the memoir Don’t Buy What I’m Selling: On Breaking Up with Advertising and Finally Learning to Love My Whole, Fat Self. We discuss the conflicting messages Lu received from her mom about weight, beauty, and body image, the role of TV advertising in her sense of self, how she found her way into the media and advertising industries, making the transition from advertising executive to writer, balancing humor and trauma on the page, how her advertising training helps her handle social media algorithms, getting creative about marketing her book online, and more.

You can read a transcript of our interview by clicking the icon that looks like a page with writing on it, to the left of the closed captions.

Find out more about Lu at luchekowsky.com and follow her at @luchekowsky on Instagram.

Read Lu’s essay, “Pinch More Than an Inch.”

Identity Pinch More Than an Inch Lu Chekowsky · Jun 9 It should be illegal to make little, fat girls go through puberty in Florida. All that oppressive humidity. All that wet, boiling heat. The sweltering tropical climate exacerbates the humiliation of a body going publicly haywire. Pores clog with sweat and become a bacterial breeding ground after layers of concealer melt into the skin. There’s no menstru… Read full story

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