Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Susan Barratt's avatar
Susan Barratt
7h

Story telling is a legacy too; just as long lasting as fibre! I love the love that you weaved so beautifully through remembering.

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Susan Perry's avatar
Susan Perry
7h

Love this piece! Makes me want to take up needlework.

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