Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Alana Sheeren's avatar
Alana Sheeren
1h

What a lovely piece.

This is who I am having to be for my parents right now. We’ve gone from a 3 story house (+ basement) overrun with stuff to a two story with only the basement overrun with stuff so progress has been made. I do my best to show up in the way you describe, as I know it will be mine to deal with either way - now or when they’re gone.

I’m not without my own stuff that needs sorting and releasing, my own dreams that need grieving. I’ll hold your words close as the journey continues.

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Karen G Berry's avatar
Karen G Berry
3h

Fantastic piece. Looking forward to reading more as a subscriber.

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