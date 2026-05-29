Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Vincent O'Keefe's avatar
Vincent O'Keefe
2h

Beautiful, poignant essay. Such a valuable object in so many ways.

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Carlie's Heart Work's avatar
Carlie's Heart Work
5h

Beautiful important story.

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