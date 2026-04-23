Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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christina eaton's avatar
christina eaton
2h

I LOVE this! What a life altering experience, but for the good. Enjoy all the rest of it for a long time!

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Dianne Moritz's avatar
Dianne Moritz
2h

I spent my 20s and 30s in love and living with a man that was 100% Italian and liked everything about him and his family....the food (ooh!), the open love and affection (kissing hello and goodbye without fail), the closeness, the openness, the laughter, all of it. I wanted to be Italian! We spent lots of time w/ his little half-sister (his mom's child with her second husband, also Italian). People often thought she was our own daughter. I even appreciated his bursts of anger , expressed, then quickly forgotten, quite different from the silent treatment and long grudges held by members of my family. Lucky you....

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