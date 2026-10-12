Jazmine Becerra Green on How to Leave an Abusive Relationship and Coming Out

Here is our interview with essayist Jazmine Becerra Green, about her experience with domestic violence and abuse, when she knew she had to leave her marriage, divorce, coming out as a lesbian, her writing process and the catharsis of narrating her experience on the page, vulnerability hangovers, boundaries around what she will and won’t write about, and more.

You can read a transcript of our interview by clicking the icon that looks like a page with writing on it, to the left of the closed captions.

Follow Jazmine on her Substack newsletter, Living Room, and at @jazmine.becerra.green on Instagram.

Read Jazmine’s essay on domestic abuse, “How to Shatter a Marriage,” here:

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