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Jazmine Becerra Green on How to Leave an Abusive Relationship and Coming Out

Essayist Jazmine Becerra Green explores writing about intimate partner violence, divorce, coming out, and other topics
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Here is our interview with essayist Jazmine Becerra Green, about her experience with domestic violence and abuse, when she knew she had to leave her marriage, divorce, coming out as a lesbian, her writing process and the catharsis of narrating her experience on the page, vulnerability hangovers, boundaries around what she will and won’t write about, and more.

You can read a transcript of our interview by clicking the icon that looks like a page with writing on it, to the left of the closed captions.

Follow Jazmine on her Substack newsletter, Living Room, and at @jazmine.becerra.green on Instagram.

Read Jazmine’s essay on domestic abuse, “How to Shatter a Marriage,” here:

Relationships

How to Shatter a Marriage

Jazmine Becerra Green
·
October 27, 2025
How to Shatter a Marriage

When my husband smashed the table, this is what I did: nothing. Well, not nothing. I turned my face into a plate, made clean of all scraps. No emotion leftovers. I made “all gone.” Eyes clear, like bone china moons.

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