Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Billie Kelpin's avatar
Billie Kelpin
Oct 27

Stunning. This is everything creative non-fiction (I'm assuming this is in that genre) should be. The title grabbed me immediately. (I was on the way to post something that needed immediate attention, and despite feeling that urgency, I kept reading.) After the first the few sentences I couldn't stop even if I wanted to. This is so incredibly well-crafted. It struck me on a deep level, even though my own experience is somewhat the opposite. I could go on for an hour discussing this piece, but I'll leave by saying that this is what great literature does. I'm inspired.

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Regina Landor's avatar
Regina Landor
Oct 27

Brava for completing the circle and knowing when to leave.

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