Open Secrets Magazine

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Jill Rovitzky Black's avatar
Jill Rovitzky Black
19h

Love this--both the idea of turning limbs into lamps and the writing itself, especially the literal LOL account of the Halloween prank. I'm forwarding to a childhood friend who has (at last count) four prosthetic noses, which she has named Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy.

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Vincent O'Keefe's avatar
Vincent O'Keefe
1h

An amazing essay!

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