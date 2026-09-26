Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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SouthpawDE's avatar
SouthpawDE
3h

Gargi, what a beautiful essay. The powerful bond between you and your dad, strengthened by the puzzles, whew. Couldn’t love this more.

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Marianna Marlowe's avatar
Marianna Marlowe
4h

Beautiful account of the connections between parent and child. I'm so glad you are aware of the opportunities before it is too late!

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