Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michele Miles Gardiner's avatar
Michele Miles Gardiner
4h

Butt-plug toss? Boob hat? Shopping at the Costco next-door sounds more erotic. Thanks for being brave and hilarious, though.

In a bit of synchronicity, Laura Lablue of Geezer Magazine also wrote about attending an unseen sex party. If you want to read it, here it is: https://geezermagazine.substack.com/p/come-for-the-orgy-stay-for-the-personal?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=stax4

Reply
Share
3 replies
Dianne Moritz's avatar
Dianne Moritz
5h

Talk about public display of affection.

Good descriptions, but not for me (or you?). I've had more fun skinny dipping, for sure.

Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rachel Kramer Bussel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture