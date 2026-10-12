What It Feels Like to Face Food Insecurity and SNAP Benefits Cuts

Watch our interview with Elizabeth Austin and Tajah McQueen of dear diary about navigating food insecurity and SNAP benefit cuts. We discussed parenting and food insecurity, isolation and asking for help, cultural attitudes toward SNAP recipients, writing about class and finances, and more.

You can read a transcript of our interview by clicking the icon that looks like a page with writing on it, to the left of the closed captions.

Read Elizabeth’s essay “The Maternal Survival Instinct That Helps Me Handle Food Insecurity.”

Read Tajah’s essay “The High Cost of Being Poor.”

Finances The High Cost of Being Poor dear diary · November 18, 2025 I assumed that the flippant and ignorant things people said in the comment section of news outlets on Facebook wouldn’t have the power to hurt me. Intellectually, I know that the internet gives folks a heightened sense of confidence that enables them to say some of the darkest and hurtful things abo… Read full story

Share

Leave a comment

Read our essay archives

Upcoming Open Secrets events

Listen to podcast Finders and Keepers