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What It Feels Like to Face Food Insecurity and SNAP Benefits Cuts

Two writers on their experiences with being food insecure, navigating reductions in SNAP benefits, and writing about class and finances
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Open Secrets Magazine, dear diary, and Elizabeth Austin

Watch our interview with Elizabeth Austin and Tajah McQueen of dear diary about navigating food insecurity and SNAP benefit cuts. We discussed parenting and food insecurity, isolation and asking for help, cultural attitudes toward SNAP recipients, writing about class and finances, and more.

You can read a transcript of our interview by clicking the icon that looks like a page with writing on it, to the left of the closed captions.

Read Elizabeth’s essay “The Maternal Survival Instinct That Helps Me Handle Food Insecurity.”

Finances

The Maternal Survival Instinct That Helps Me Handle Food Insecurity

Elizabeth Austin
·
November 23, 2025
The Maternal Survival Instinct That Helps Me Handle Food Insecurity

Trader Joe’s creamy tomato soup is one of my ideal comfort foods. Poured from a tetra pack into a bowl, then microwaved for two minutes, stirred, and sprinkled with freshly grated parmesan cheese that melts into a clump. It’s been a staple in my kitchen cabinets for over a decade and is, in…

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Read Tajah’s essay “The High Cost of Being Poor.”

Finances

The High Cost of Being Poor

dear diary
·
November 18, 2025
The High Cost of Being Poor

I assumed that the flippant and ignorant things people said in the comment section of news outlets on Facebook wouldn’t have the power to hurt me. Intellectually, I know that the internet gives folks a heightened sense of confidence that enables them to say some of the darkest and hurtful things abo…

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