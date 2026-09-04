Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Abby Alten Schwartz's avatar
Abby Alten Schwartz
7h

Beautiful essay, Molly!

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Bob Massey's avatar
Bob Massey
8h

Significance. That’s what we were fighting to establish. We have inherent value as human beings. But the dicks said no, and always say no. Because they’re scared of us. Rightly so.

Coincidentally, my stack tomorrow will be about punk houses as hubs where kids banded together to insist on their significance.

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