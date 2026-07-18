Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Chicago Story Press's avatar
Chicago Story Press
10h

Lovely piece. We are all so hopeful in the beginning and there are definitely pockets of magic.

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Jennifer Silva Redmond's avatar
Jennifer Silva Redmond
9h

Nicely done. I was there on that street with you two!

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