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Jennifer Silva Redmond's avatar
Jennifer Silva Redmond
18h

Heartbreaking but real. Your essay moved me to tears.

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Sharon Radice Pearson's avatar
Sharon Radice Pearson
18h

A sad but wonderful story; I am sorry for the loss of your daughter. Wander with me, if you will, to wonder if the loss of the ring is a gentle nudge, maybe from your daughter, that she wishes you to step forward into the future now. This you cannot do with one foot firmly in the past, possibly bound by the ring—and endless circle. You will always have your daughter in your heart, and you will never lose that.

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