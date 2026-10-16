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Dianne Moritz's avatar
Dianne Moritz
5h

Everyone needs at least one best friend like this. It must have been great karma that led you both to each other. What a wonderful story. Thank you.

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Janine De Tillio Cammarata 🖊️'s avatar
Janine De Tillio Cammarata 🖊️
1h

Such a beautiful way to remember a best friend. The signs and synchronicities are always around us that our loved ones are always with us. They simply learn to communicate in a different way.

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