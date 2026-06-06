Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Terri Lewis's avatar
Terri Lewis
2h

Three passions strikes me as just about right. You can cycle through them as the mood strikes. I read, garden, and write. Sometimes one takes precedence naturally but it makes my life full. I'm just coming off a book launch and the garden is waiting...Onward!

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