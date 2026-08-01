Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Lauren Gambill MD MPA's avatar
Lauren Gambill MD MPA
6h

This is beautiful. Thank you for sharing this ❤️

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Angela Lam's avatar
Angela Lam
10h

This is absolutely beautiful, both the essay and the pottery.

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