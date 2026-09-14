Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Dhana Musil's avatar
Dhana Musil
19h

"Gynocowboy"! This has made my day. So good! I'm in the same club except for me the pelvic floor therapy wasn't enough and I ended up having pelvic sling surgery. Gave me my life back! I'm glad your writing about this because it affect countless women!

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kathryn mayer's avatar
kathryn mayer
8h

anybody else kegel just reading the title?

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