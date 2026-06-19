Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Erin O'Regan White's avatar
Erin O'Regan White
2h

I love to hear about your family's history in type! I am a letterpress printmaker and I use type that's sorted into California and Hamilton cases every day. Cases like yours are in wide, frequent usage throughout the cottage industry that is old-school printing and their stories live on.

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Terri Lewis's avatar
Terri Lewis
3h

I have 2 of these boxes. They are so beautiful - the wood and sense of having been well used. I've hung them and use them to hold earrings and pins.

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