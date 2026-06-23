Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Elizabeth Kleinfeld's avatar
Elizabeth Kleinfeld
1h

Congratulations on your daughter. I’m so sorry for all the trials you had to go through before you had her. Thank you for a lovely essay.

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Emma Taylor-Turner's avatar
Emma Taylor-Turner
6h

I'd never heard the thing about keeping the feet warm, but I completely understand the need to 'try everything.' For me it was eating pineapple core, reflexology, acupuncture...... I hated the abbreviations on fertility sites; it was a whole new language to learn in a club noone wanted to be a member of. In Birmingham, U.K the NHS gives you one free I.V.F go and I remember they only managed to retrieve 5 eggs and none of them were up to the required standard. Our hopes were crushed in that minute. It was soul-destroying. We got a call the next morning. Overnight one had become viable, low-grade but viable! Our daughter is almost 10 and I'm the luckiest mom in the world!

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