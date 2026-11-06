Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Mead (he, him, his)'s avatar
Stephen Mead (he, him, his)
2h

And like a symbolic phoenix these humble pictures rose.

Reply
Share
Mu's avatar
Mu
2h

Terribly sad 🥀

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rachel Kramer Bussel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture