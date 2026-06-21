Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Mario BROWN's avatar
Mario BROWN
5h

The line that stopped me: "once you make a friend and that person dies from the bombs, you stop making friends." A whole life's guardedness in one plain sentence. And then Volodya to Wolfgang to Władysław to Walter, each name a thing the world made him become. I write my own way through what fathers carry and pass down without meaning to, and you found the harder version of it here. Thank you for waiting him out for the feeling. Thanks for sharing💙

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Mary Austin (she/her)'s avatar
Mary Austin (she/her)
5h

So powerful to read this on Father’s Day. Thank you!

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