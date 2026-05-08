Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Mead (he, him, his)'s avatar
Stephen Mead (he, him, his)
1h

Diane, you dive deep beyond judgment, digging through pain and anger to rise up with words shimmering, as the re-done photos do, for all of the complexity.

Reply
Share
Angela L Hoy's avatar
Angela L Hoy
35m

I understand this at a deep level. Thank you.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rachel Kramer Bussel · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture