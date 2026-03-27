Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Vincent O'Keefe's avatar
Vincent O'Keefe
4h

Great post! Followed by a great bio :)

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ShinyGirl's avatar
ShinyGirl
4h

That is one delightful story. Love it.

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