Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Rachel Steuermann's avatar
Rachel Steuermann
1h

Beautiful - thank you for sharing.

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Jennifer Silva Redmond's avatar
Jennifer Silva Redmond
3m

Lovely metaphorical essay. I've been there, but without any knitting.

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