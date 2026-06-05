Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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kathryn mayer's avatar
kathryn mayer
37mEdited

thank you so so so much for sharing my angst! And dammmnnnn, thank you for showing us the inside of the box, and the slides chronicling a dad you tried to know.

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Andrea Tate / I'll Show You's avatar
Andrea Tate / I'll Show You
19mEdited

Loved all the images you created with your beautiful words and all the real images that tell your father’s story. ❤️

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