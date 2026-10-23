Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Launa's avatar
Launa
13h

It meant more to me than I can explain that you got your ring back. Is it because the world is nuts, but at least one personal tragedy was put to rights? Thanks for a lovely piece.

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Regina Landor's avatar
Regina Landor
16h

What a satisfying ending. Ahhhh.

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