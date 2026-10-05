Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Erin Stuart's avatar
Erin Stuart
19h

So well-written and evocative. I was with you in the tiny dressing room and up against the machine. Good luck as you go forward, hoping you stay well.

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ellen scolnic's avatar
ellen scolnic
19h

so well written. only a woman can understand the fear of paying to have your breast squished and then waiting in a small closet dressed on a skimpy gown to find out if your body has betrayed you. Thank you for sharing this.

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