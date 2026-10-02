Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Michele Peters's avatar
Michele Peters
8h

Whew, I haven't read this essay in awhile. It always brings tears. Thank you, OpenSecrets and Rachel Kramer, for sharing an essay so close to my heart. I'm honored.

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jennifer's avatar
jennifer
8h

This is beautifully written and hits close to home . My great aunt was institutionalized and my mom suffered bipolar and anxiety although she had plenty of reason to have issues . She died young of emphysema. My sister and I both have anxiety and panic attacks . My kids all have different forms of anxiety, one ocd, another anxiety etc . I’m still keeping it together but there are some days I sit and think of how much the generations before suffered. My mom too was prescribed Valium. Mental health is a challenge for sure. Thanks for a great read. Jennifer

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