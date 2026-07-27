Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Regina Landor's avatar
Regina Landor
1h

Beautiful essay. I love how you describe the cross, the hypocrisy of laying it in diamonds, and the shallowness of this woman's values. I came across my son's baby tooth the other day in my jewelry box. Now I envision it surrounded by gold, as a talisman around my wrist. I hope you continue to wear yours with pride.

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Ken Smith's avatar
Ken Smith
1h

This writer apparently has very low self esteem! Upon seeing that charm, and finding out what it was, I would have have said "what a great idea!" She has to find some better friends!

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