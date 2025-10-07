Open Secrets Magazine

Open Secrets Magazine

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Parker Jin's avatar
Parker Jin
Oct 8, 2025

I am so excited for this! thank you for featuring Edgar Gomez, what an amazing author, and overall person! <3

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